Ordinance #650 — City of Elgin

NOTICE

CITY OF ELGIN

On the 3rd day of December 2018, the Mayor and City Council of Elgin, Nebraska, adopted an ordinance entitled:

ORDINANCE NO. 650

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA, TO VACATE THE ALLEY WHICH RUNS IN AN EAST/WEST DIRECTION, WHICH IS LOCATED TO THE EAST OF NORTH 1ST STREET, TO THE WEST OF NORTH 2ND STREET, AND TO THE NORTH OF MAPLE STREET AND TO THE SOUTH OF BEECH STREET; TO PROVIDE FOR RESERVATIONS OF PUBLIC UTILITIES AND UTILITY EASEMENTS; TO PROVIDE FOR THE RESERVATION OF TITLE AND THE OWNERSHIP OF SUCH ALLEY TO THE CITY; TO PROVIDE FOR A LEASE BETWEEN THE CITY AND CENTRAL VALLEY AG COOPERATIVE, THE OWNER OF THE ABUTTING REAL ESTATE DIRECTLY TO THE SOUTH OF SUCH ALLEY; PROVIDE WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND PROVIDE FOR THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW.

Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form and the copies thereof are available at the office of the City Clerk.

Vicki S. Miller

Elgin City Clerk

PUBLISH: December 5, 2018

ZNEZ