Ordinance #649 — City of Elgin

NOTICE

CITY OF ELGIN

On the 3rd day of December 2018, the Mayor and City Council of Elgin, Nebraska, adopted an ordinance entitled:

ORDINANCE NO. 649

AN ORDINANCE CREATING STREET IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 2018-1 IN THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA, AUTHORIZING THE CONSTRUCTION OF IMPROVEMENTS IN SAID DISTRICT AND ORDERING THE PUBLICATION OF THE ORDINANCE IN PAMPHLET FORM.

Said Ordinance was published in pamphlet form and the copies thereof are available at the office of the City Clerk.

Vicki S. Miller

Elgin City Clerk

PUBLISH: December 5, 2018

ZNEZ