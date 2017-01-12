Ordinance #645 — City Of Elgin

ORDINANCE NO. 645

OF THE

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA, DEDICATING REAL PROPERTY TO PUBLIC USE AS A PUBLIC STREET, UNDER THE USE OR CONTROL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN; FOR THE NAMING OF SAID PUBLIC STREET; INSTALLATION OF SIGNS; WHEN THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT; AND PUBLICATION OF THIS ORDINANCE IN ACCORDANCE WITH STATE LAW.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA:

WHEREAS, the City is the owner of real property (hereinafter “real property”) within the corporate limits of the City of Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska, legally described as follows:

A tract of land located in the Southeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 2, T23N, R7W of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 2, T23N, R7W of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska; thence S 01º40’00” E on an assumed bearing on the East line of said Southeast 1/4, 2055.12 feet; thence S 88º20’00” W, 33.82 feet to the Northeast corner of a tract of land surveyed by Duane H. Upton, R.L.S. #317, dated June 24, 1980, said point being on the West Right-of-Way line of Highway #14 and the Point of Beginning; thence S 89º33’22” W, 250.00 feet; thence S 01º57’46” E, 84.93 feet; thence N 89º31’57” E, 250.00 feet to a point on said West Right-of-Way line; thence N 01º57’53” E, 84.82 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.49 acres, more or less.

WHEREAS, the City desires to dedicate such real property to public use as a public street, and to accept and confirm by this ordinance such real property as a public street.

WHEREAS, the City has caused a survey of such real property to be made, and a true and accurate copy of such survey is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”.

WHEREFORE, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska ordain as follows:

1. The City is the owner of real property (hereinafter “real property”) within the corporate limits of the City of Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska, legally described as follows:

A tract of land located in the Southeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 2, T23N, R7W of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 2, T23N, R7W of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska; thence S 01º40’00” E on an assumed bearing on the East line of said Southeast 1/4, 2055.12 feet; thence S 88º20’00” W, 33.82 feet to the Northeast corner of a tract of land surveyed by Duane H. Upton, R.L.S. #317, dated June 24, 1980, said point being on the West Right-of-Way line of Highway #14 and the Point of Beginning; thence S 89º33’22” W, 250.00 feet; thence S 01º57’46” E, 84.93 feet; thence N 89º31’57” E, 250.00 feet to a point on said West Right-of-Way line; thence N 01º57’53” E, 84.82 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.49 acres, more or less.

2. Such real property is hereby dedicated to public use as a public street, and such dedication is hereby accepted and confirmed by this ordinance as a public street.

3. The real property dedicated as a public street hereby shall, from the effective date hereof, be known and referred to as “Black Snake Road”.

4. The City may cause the installation of signs or markers on such public street as the City deems appropriate.

5. The City Clerk shall deliver and cause to be filed a copy of this ordinance with the Antelope County Register of Deeds and/or the Antelope County Assessor for recording of this Ordinance dedicating such real property as a public street.

6. The dedication herein meets all requirements of Nebraska law, specifically and without limitation, Neb. Rev. Stat. §17-567.

7. Other ordinances in conflict with the terms hereof are hereby repealed.

8. This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage, approval, and publication as provided by State Law.

9. Approved and passed by the governing body of the City of Elgin, Nebraska this 4th day of January, 2017.

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

BY Mike Schmitt

Mayor

ATTEST:

Vicki S. Miller

City Clerk

PUBLISH: January 11, 2017

ZNEZ