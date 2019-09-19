One Room Schoolhouse dedication set for Sunday

A celebration will be held later this month, one which all of Antelope County can take part in and be proud of.

The One Room Schoolhouse, located at 407 L Street in Neligh, will be formally dedicated during ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 22. According to organizers, the day will get underway with tours starting at 2 p.m. and continuing for the next four hours.

A special dedication program will take place at 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Church (just north of the school).

Unable to make the event? Tours of the schoolhouse can take place anytime the Antelope County Museum Complex is open. Summer hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Winter hours are Wednesdays through Fridays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To arrange a private visit, please call (402) 929-0330 or (402) 887-4271.