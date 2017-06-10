One of our own “owns” 2017 Bull-A-Rama title!

From rural Antelope County and educated at Elgin Public schools, Ricky Clouse showed that he knows bulls and he’s learned how to ride them – really well.

At last night’s EKG 2017 Bull-A-Rama, Clouse was the only rider to stay on for eight in both rounds of riding.

Conditions were perfect – a little breezy but nothing that the riders and spectators couldn’t handle. That perfect weather, tough riders and great bulls added up to an entertaining evening and it ended with one of our own claiming the title.

Scoring an 84 off a great bull in the first round, Clouse drew a bull that used a different style in the second, earning him 80 points from the judges. Congratulations Ricky!

To view a slideshow of photos from last night’s Bull-A-Rama, click this link… http://theelginreview.zenfolio.com/p393903716/slideshow/0ff405211CCCCCC03f0014-EkIdcwRypS2lLcrdi3I111111F5F5F5DDDDDD555555CCCCCC.2