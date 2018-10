The pairings are out! Here are the brackets for the 2018 Niobrara Valley Conference (NVC) Volleyball Tournament. The Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack are the 4th seed and will match up against the #13 seed Niobrara-Verdigre. The game will be played on Monday, October 22 at 5 pm in the St. Boniface gymnasium. If the girls win, they’ll play the winner of #5 Boyd County vs #12 West Holt at 7:30 pm also in the St. Boniface gymnasium.