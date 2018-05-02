NVC Track & Field Meet held Saturday

ATKINSON — The Wolfpack track team wrapped up a busy week Saturday, competing at the NVC Track Invite.

Having competed in the rain Tuesday, then having several members chosen for the Northeast Nebraska Track & Field Classic Thursday, Saturday marked the third meet in five days for some members of the girls team.

In the girls team competition, the Wolfpack won just one event. Senior Lydia Behnk, competing in her best event, won the triple jump with a leap of 33’8.25”.

EPPJ’s 1600 meter relay team finished second to North Central. The relay team posted a new Wolfpack record time of 4:22.37.

Kaylee Martinsen, a junior, won three individual medals on the day (high jump, triple jump and 400 meter dash).

West Holt claimed the girls title with 119.50 points followed by North Central 98, Ewing 81, Elkhorn Valley 62.25; EPPJ 49.5, St. Mary’s 43.25; Neligh-Oakdale 42, Boyd County 37, Stuart 31, Clearwater/Orchard 30.5 and CWC 27.

Boys

The Wolfpack had just five boys compete at the conference meet. None of the athletes medaled at the meet as the team was held scoreless in the final team standings.

North Central won the boys team title with 137 points followed by West Holt 132, Neligh-Oakdale 97.5, Boyd County 77, Clearwater/Orchard 62, Elkhorn Valley 61.5, Stuart 29, St. Mary’s 22, Niobrara-Verdigre 21.5, CWC 16 and Ewing 6.5. Results were:

Girls

High jump — 1. Hunter Wiebelhaus, NC, 5’4”; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 4’8”; 8. (tie) Theanna Dunn, EPPJ, 4’2”

3200 meter relay — 1. North Central, 11:00.63; 5. EPPJ (Ally Wemhoff, Calli Krebs, Kayce Kallhoff, Anna Heilhecker), 11:44.55

Long jump — Lauryn Hoffman, BC, 15’5”; 4. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 14’10.5”

400 meter dash — 1. Sidney Stallbaum, Ewing, 1:02.90; 5. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 1:05.05

Pole vault — 1. Amber Miller, EV, 9’3”; 7. Calli Krebs, EPPJ, 7’

Triple jump — 1. Lydia Behnk, EPPJ, 33’8.25”; 4. Kaylee Martinsen, EPPJ, 33’

3200 meter run — 1. Carlie Wetzel, WH, 12:30.94

Discus — 1. Leighton Mlady, WH, 117’3”

100 meter hurdles — 1. Lindsey Jelinek, WH, 16.84 seconds

100 meter dash — 1. Elsie Magwire, BC, 13.09 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Caitlin Orton, NC, 2:31.37

Shot put — 1. Brooklynn Chipps, CO, 37’6”

300 meter hurdles — 1. Sidney Stallbaum, Ewing, 49.66 seconds

200 meter dash — 1. Kevona Brown, WH, 27.95 seconds; 6. Paige Meis, EPPJ, 29.22

1600 meter run — 1. Carlie Wetzel, WH, 5:47.46

400 meter relay — 1. West Holt, 52.58 seconds; 3. EPPJ (Lydia Behnk, Paige Meis, Theanna Dunn, Kayce Kallhoff), 54.13

1600 meter relay — 1. North Central, 4:18.55; 2. EPPJ (Paige Meis, Lydia Behnk, Haley Zegers, Kaylee Martinsen), 4:22.37

Boys

1600 meter relay — 1. West Holt, 3:34.75

400 meter relay — 1. Neligh-Oakdale, 46.00 seconds

1600 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, BC, 4:48.78

200 meter dash — 1. Jordan Tasler, WH, 23.88

300 meter hurdles — 1. Colton Munger, NC, 43.84 seconds

800 meter run — 1. Trace Ebert, NC, 2:06.37

100 meter dash — 1. Cade Wilkinson, NO, 11.68 seconds

110 meter hurdles — 1. Colton Munger, NC, 15.98 seconds

3200 meter run — 1. Blake Ahlers, BC, 10:03.53

400 meter dash — 1. Jordan Tasler, WH, 51.83 seconds

Long jump — 1. Byron Pfister, NC, 21’6.5”

Pole vault — Shayden Neptune, WH, 11’6”

Discus — 1. Chase Snyder, BC, 143’6”

High jump — 1. Julien Hearn, NO, 6’

3200 meter relay — 1. West Holt, 8:47.26

Triple jump — 1. Griffin Smith, NC, 42’6.25”