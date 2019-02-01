NVC All-Academic team

The Niobrara Valley Conference (NVC) has released the names of those chosen for the NVC Principal’s All Academic team. Juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 were recently named to the team.

NVC – Elgin High School

Earning distinction at Elgin High School were (l-r): Grace Rittscher, Ally Wemhoff, Kira Widger, Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker and Hunter Reestman.

NVC – Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School

Chosen from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic were (front row, l-r): Lauren Seier, Brynn Dilly and Maddie Schrage. Back row: Faith Kinney, Luke Henn, Kyle Schumacher and Haley Zegers. Not pictured: Breanna Bartak. E-R photos