NVC All-Academic team

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Niobrara Valley Conference, NVC, All-Adademic, Elgin High School, EHS, Grace Rittscher, Ally Wemhoff, Kira Widger, Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker, Hunter Reestman, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, PJCC, Lauren Seier, Brynn Dilly, Maddie Schrage, Faith Kinney, Luke Henn, Kyle Schumacher, Haley Zegers. Not pictured: Breanna Bartak.
NVC Principal's All-Academics from schools in Elgin.
Niobrara Valley Conference, NVC, All-Adademic, Elgin High School, EHS, Grace Rittscher, Ally Wemhoff, Kira Widger, Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker, Hunter Reestman, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, PJCC, Lauren Seier, Brynn Dilly, Maddie Schrage, Faith Kinney, Luke Henn, Kyle Schumacher, Haley Zegers. Not pictured: Breanna Bartak.
NVC Principal’s All-Academics from schools in Elgin.

The Niobrara Valley Conference (NVC) has released the names of those chosen for the NVC Principal’s All Academic team. Juniors and seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 were recently named to the team.

Niobrara Valley Conference, NVC, All-Academic, Elgin Nebraska Antelope County NebraskaElgin High School, Grace Rittscher, Ally Wemhoff, Kira Widger, Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker, Hunter Reestman
Earning distinction at Elgin High School were (l-r): Grace Rittscher, Ally Wemhoff, Kira Widger, Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker and Hunter Reestman.

NVC – Elgin High School

Earning distinction at Elgin High School were (l-r): Grace Rittscher, Ally Wemhoff, Kira Widger, Garet Behnk, Anna Heilhecker and Hunter Reestman.

Niobrara Valley Conference, NVC, Elgin Nebraska, All-Academic, Antelope County Nebraska, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, PJCC, Lauren Seier, Brynn Dilly, Maddie Schrage, Faith Kinney, Luke Henn, Kyle Schumacher, Haley Zegers. Not pictured: Breanna Bartak
Chosen from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic were (front row, l-r): Lauren Seier, Brynn Dilly and Maddie Schrage. Back row: Faith Kinney, Luke Henn, Kyle Schumacher and Haley Zegers. Not pictured: Breanna Bartak. E-R photos

NVC – Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School

Chosen from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic were (front row, l-r): Lauren Seier, Brynn Dilly and Maddie Schrage. Back row: Faith Kinney, Luke Henn, Kyle Schumacher and Haley Zegers. Not pictured: Breanna Bartak. E-R photos