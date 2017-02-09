NVC All-Academic Team, Scholastic Awards Announced

Last week officials with the Niobrara Valley Conference recognized students in several categories for academic distinction.

Students from Elgin Public, Pope John and Wheeler Central schools recognized were:

2016-2017 Principal’s All-Academic Team

(* denotes repeat members)

Elgin Public School

Seniors: Elianne Heilhecker*, Jaime Hoefer*, Kelsey Wel-ding* and Kaytlyn Copeland*

Juniors: Lydia Behnk, Liam Heithoff, Myranda Palmer

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic

Seniors: Brody Hupp*, Jordan Mescher*, Shantel Preister* and Miles Schrage*

Juniors: Heather Bauer, Grace Henn, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Calli Krebs, Marie Meis, Paige Meis, Cole Preister and Wenting Yu

Wheeler Central

Seniors: Conner Croxen, Regan Dierks, Zane Patrick, and Aleesha Williams

Juniors: Carter Croxen, Neleigh Gehl, Derek Mahoney, Ethan Naughtin, Logan Pelster, Talli Pokorny and Alex Schoenenberger

2016-17 NVC Scholastic Awards 28+ on ACT

Elgin Public School

Lydia Behnk and Elianne Heilhecker

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic

Brody Hupp, Shantel Preister, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Marie Meis and Wenting Yu