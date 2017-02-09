Last week officials with the Niobrara Valley Conference recognized students in several categories for academic distinction.
Students from Elgin Public, Pope John and Wheeler Central schools recognized were:
2016-2017 Principal’s All-Academic Team
(* denotes repeat members)
Elgin Public School
Seniors: Elianne Heilhecker*, Jaime Hoefer*, Kelsey Wel-ding* and Kaytlyn Copeland*
Juniors: Lydia Behnk, Liam Heithoff, Myranda Palmer
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Seniors: Brody Hupp*, Jordan Mescher*, Shantel Preister* and Miles Schrage*
Juniors: Heather Bauer, Grace Henn, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Calli Krebs, Marie Meis, Paige Meis, Cole Preister and Wenting Yu
Wheeler Central
Seniors: Conner Croxen, Regan Dierks, Zane Patrick, and Aleesha Williams
Juniors: Carter Croxen, Neleigh Gehl, Derek Mahoney, Ethan Naughtin, Logan Pelster, Talli Pokorny and Alex Schoenenberger
2016-17 NVC Scholastic Awards 28+ on ACT
Elgin Public School
Lydia Behnk and Elianne Heilhecker
Pope John XXIII Central Catholic
Brody Hupp, Shantel Preister, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Marie Meis and Wenting Yu
NVC All-Academic Team, Scholastic Awards Announced
Last week officials with the Niobrara Valley Conference recognized students in several categories for academic distinction.