NSAA Spring Academic All-State selections announced

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is pleased to announce the student recipients of the Spring 2016-17 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards.

Since 2006 this NSAA Award Program has recognized students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity.

Each year the NSAA and the NCPA recognize students during Fall, Winter and Spring Seasons who are nominated by their schools for their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions in their NSAA activity.

Earning the award from Elgin High School were: Golf – Hunter Reestman; Music – Ally Wemhoff; and Track – Lydia Behnk and Ally Wemhoff.

Recognized at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School were: Track – Kyle Schumacher; and for Music – Jordan Mescher and Logan Henn.

The following leadership and scholarship guidelines shall apply:

1. A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted.

2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all curricular subjects, of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent.

3. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program. Students who meet these requirements and are nominated by their school administration shall be awarded the NSAA Academic All-State Award for that activity.