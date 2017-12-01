Notice — UENRD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
REGARDING CHANGES TO UPPER ELKHORN NATURAL RESOURCES DISTRICT MANAGEMENT AREA RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR GROUNDWATER
MANAGEMENT AREAS
(Rule 27-Static Water Level Triggers) Pursuant  to  Nebraska  Revised  Statutes,  §  46-701  et  seq.,  the  Upper  Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“UENRD”) hereby provides notice that a public hearing shall be held on December 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at  O’Neill Community Center 501 South 4th Street O’Neill, NE  68763. As required by law, the purpose of the hearing is to receive testimony and other evidence concerning the proposed UENRD Management Area rules and  regulations.  The  geographic  area  effected  by  the  proposed  rules  and  regulations encompasses  all  lands  within  the  UENRD  boundaries.  A  general  description  of  the proposed regulations are as follows:
(1)  Establishes  baseline  static  water  level  triggers  within  each  UENRD  sub-district  (2)  Provides  flowmeter  requirements  for  each  static  water  level  trigger threshold;  (3)  Sets  forth  flowmeter  installation  and  reading  procedures;  (4) Establishes allocation systems for certain static water level trigger thresholds; and (5) Enacts penalties for failure to comply with allocation requirements.
Any  interested  person  may  appear  at  the  hearing  and  present  written  or  oral testimony concerning the proposed regulations. Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary  aids  and  services  necessary  for  participation  by  contacting  UENRD  by  December 13, 2017. Testimony or other evidence relevant to the purposes of the hearing may also  be  submitted  in  writing  to  UENRD  at  301  North  Harrison  Street,  O’Neill,  NE, 68763.
For further information regarding the proposed regulations or for the full text of the proposed regulations, refer to the UENRD website at www.UENRD.org, contact the UENRD at the address listed above, or call (402) 336-3867.
Following the public hearing on the proposed regulations, the UENRD will decide whether to adopt and implement the proposed regulations or a modified version of the same.
PUBLISH: November 22, 29 & December 6, 2017
