Notice — UENRD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REGARDING CHANGES TO UPPER ELKHORN NATURAL RESOURCES DISTRICT MANAGEMENT AREA RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR GROUNDWATER

MANAGEMENT AREAS

(Rule 27-Static Water Level Triggers) Pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statutes, § 46-701 et seq., the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“UENRD”) hereby provides notice that a public hearing shall be held on December 18, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at O’Neill Community Center 501 South 4th Street O’Neill, NE 68763. As required by law, the purpose of the hearing is to receive testimony and other evidence concerning the proposed UENRD Management Area rules and regulations. The geographic area effected by the proposed rules and regulations encompasses all lands within the UENRD boundaries. A general description of the proposed regulations are as follows:

(1) Establishes baseline static water level triggers within each UENRD sub-district (2) Provides flowmeter requirements for each static water level trigger threshold; (3) Sets forth flowmeter installation and reading procedures; (4) Establishes allocation systems for certain static water level trigger thresholds; and (5) Enacts penalties for failure to comply with allocation requirements.

Any interested person may appear at the hearing and present written or oral testimony concerning the proposed regulations. Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation by contacting UENRD by December 13, 2017. Testimony or other evidence relevant to the purposes of the hearing may also be submitted in writing to UENRD at 301 North Harrison Street, O’Neill, NE, 68763.

For further information regarding the proposed regulations or for the full text of the proposed regulations, refer to the UENRD website at www.UENRD.org, contact the UENRD at the address listed above, or call (402) 336-3867.

Following the public hearing on the proposed regulations, the UENRD will decide whether to adopt and implement the proposed regulations or a modified version of the same.

PUBLISH: November 22, 29 & December 6, 2017

ZNEZ