Notice — TransCanada

Notice of Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act Application

Application No. OP-3

TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, LP hereby gives notice that, pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 57-1405, it filed an application with the Nebraska Public Service Commission seeking approval of a route for a major oil pipeline pursuant to the Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act on February 16, 2017. A copy of the application is on file with the Public Service Commission. The route for which approval is sought crosses the Nebraska counties of Boyd, Keya Paha, Holt, Antelope, Boone, Nance, Merrick, Polk, York, Fillmore, Saline, and Jefferson.

PUBLISH: February 22, 2017

ZNEZ