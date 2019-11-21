Notice to Proceedings – Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 12th, 2019

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Appoint Vice Chair.

Correspondence was reviewed. Committee reports. Sheriffs Fee Report and Treasurer Fund Balance and Fee Reports were reviewed.

Pledge collateral was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved six (6) underground permits. Approved one (1) access permit. Moved TransCanada access permits to December meeting. Preliminary Snow Removal Policy was presented for discussion and review. Approved grinding two (2) miles of 866th Road between 514th – 516th Avenue.

Met with member of the Invenergy Construction Term regarding 846th Road. Written grievance filed with Invenergy regarding dust on 846th Road. Approved amending agenda to include 846th Road action. Approved removing barricades on 846th Road, putting millings on the access of 846th Road from Highway 14, watering regularly to control dust, and reduction of speed on 846th Road during construction

Approved JEO Consulting to complete Bridge Inspections.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved Administrative Plat in Elgin Township.

Approved payroll claims.

Approved Law Enforcement Contracts for Elgin, Oakdale and Clearwater.

Moved Elm Township and Assessor Tax Valuation Contracts to December agenda.

Approved township claims.

Set and approved treasurer fees.

Approved Promotional Grant Request.

Approved vendor claims.

General Fund: Joe Abler, ex 19.28; Antelope Co Court, ex 155.00; Antelope Co Dist Court, ex 213.00; Antelope Co Sheriff, ex 36.61; Appeara, ex 40.38; Applied Connect Tech, ex 171.50; Axon Enterprise, ex 325.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 401.30; Bob Barker Co, ex 254.08; Bomgaars, ex 1008.94; Brogan & Gray, ex 1265.76; Dean Brown, ps 25.00; Carney Law, ex 3227.62; Casey’s, ex 1078.19; Neligh City, ut 3762.22; Clearfly Comm, ut 164.38; Mildred Clemens, ex 45.00; Comfort Suites, ex 178.00; Consolidated Mgt, ex 532.97; Control Masters, ex 217.50; Cornhusker State, ex 96.00; Creative Product, ex 941.95; Creston Fert, ex 948.90; Cubby’s, ex 925.00; Das State Account, ex 703.36; Doerr & Klein, ex 5246.35; Dollar Store, ex 74.25; Dusty’s, ex 147.00; Eakes Office, ex 233.34; Election Systems, ex 1604.64; Electronic Systems, ex 70.00; Elgin One Stop, ex 103.05; Elgin Review, ex 574.16; Elite Office Prod, ex 1278.03; Emblem Enterprises, ex 344.92; Fairfield Inn, ex 314.85; Frontier Comm, ut 648.73; Great Plains Comm, ut 449.34; Darrell Hamilton, ps 11.00; Carol Hanlin, ex 45.00; Lyle Hart, ex 200.00; Barbara Haselhorst, ex 58.50; Coleen Heninger, ex 103.50; Nadene Hughes, ps 14.00; Jack’s Uniforms, ex 1205.54; Jonny Dodge, ex 615.00; K & T Central, ex 116.93; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 22.00; Marjorie Lichty, ex 58.50; Madison Co Sheriff, ex 40.90; Madison National, ex 98.95; Maximus Consulting Ser, ex 400.00; Microfilm Imaging, ex 87.00; MIPS, ex 1682.05; Kelly Mueller, ex 65.72; NE Health & Human, ex 180.00; NE Law Enforce Center, ex 370.00; NE Sheriffs Assn, ex 120.00; Thomas Nelson, ex 61.15; O’Neill Pest Control, ex 150.00; Office Depot, ex 85.72; One Office Solution, ex 114.86; Donna Payne, ps 25.00; Lisa Payne, ex 25.00; Petty Cash-Co Dist Court, 82.45; Petty Cash-Co Sheriff, 9.96; Pitzer Digital, ex 967.14; Quill Corp, ex 179.99; Ramada Inn, ex 69.00; Janice Ridder, ps 10.00; Caroline Siems, ps 25.00; Wex Bank, ex 816.63; Stealth Broadband, ex 1609.39; Mary Ellen Taylor, ex 58.50; Thriftway Mkt, ex 47.14; U.S. Id Manual, ex 82.50; UNL Eastern Nebr Research, ex 30.00; Unl Its Comm, ex 91.04; US Cellular, ut 327.21; Verizon Wireless, ut 33.49; Bonita Welke, ps 22.00; Brieann Werner, ex 24.40; Willie’s Service, ex 43.32; 319 Graphics, ex 547.72; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 335,000.00.

Road & Bridge Fund: B’s Enterprises, ex 10,802.00; Bauer Built, ex 640.00; Bazile Aggregate, ex 4500.91; Beckman Lbr, ex 25.00; Black Hills Energy, ut 210.08; Bomgaars, ex 751.05; Carquest, ex 773.91; Casey’s, ex 251.00; Elgin City, ut 56.25; Tilden City, ut 68.53; Constellation Gas, ut 18.77; Cornhusker Intl Truck, ex 355.18; Cubby’s, ex 507.81; Dinkel Impl, ex 9872.50; Casey Dittrich, ex 707.22; Ken Dittrich, ex 1218.00; Dusty’s, ex 147.00; Elgin One Stop, ex 32.37; Elkhorn Public Power, ut 567.54; Emme Sand, ex 25,783.24; Farmer’s Pride, ex 18,380.28; Frontier Comm, ut 269.40; Graham Tire, ex 752.32; Great Plains Comm, ut 269.37; Green Line Equip, ex 458.76; Hometown Station, ex 2114.55; Island Supply Welding, ex 504.01; Jebro, ex 640.00; Jeo, ex 85.00; Jonny Dodge, ex 3746.95; K & S Door, ex 21.00; K Porter Const, ex 418.33; Kayton Intl, ex 2647.23; Kimball-Midwest, ex 115.86; Knife River Midwest, ex 22,182.74; Lawson Prod, ex 81.14; Lazy T Tire, ex 2663.51; Lichtenberg Tire, ex 5821.34; Madison National, ins 53.07; Matteo Sand, ex 5562.82; Mitteis Gravel, ex 10,994.16; Nebr Intl Risk Mgt Assn, ex 286.00; NE Public Power, ut 191.94; Neligh Auto, ex 360.84; NMC Exchange, ex 608.37; Orchard Village, ut 82.50; North Central Public Power, ut 197.62; Northeast Glass, ex 165.00; NE Nebr Telephone, ut 101.94; Powerplan, ex 870.78; Precision Glass, ex 95.00; Quick Serve, ex 250.11; Razor Tracking, ex 750.00; RDO Truck Center, ex 4811.61; Road Builders Mach, ex 1650.79; Rose Equip, ex 915.63; Royal One Stop, ex 125.50; Rutjens Const, ex 770.00; Sapp Bro, ex 2486.44; Wex Bank, ex 156.58; Spud Const, ex 169,897.72; Spud Trucking, ex 9724.56; Stealth Broadband, ex 176.54; T-J’s Corner, ex 155.88; David Totten, ex 60.50; Truck Center, ex 59.25; Verizon Wireless, ut 661.93; Brunswick Village, ut 46.50; Oakdale Village, ut 82.50.

Visitors Fund: Neligh Chambers of Commerce, ex 300.00.

Reappraisal Fund: Holiday Inn, ex 384.00.

Register of Deeds: MIPS, ex 319.60.

Disaster Fund: Hinrichsen Sand, ex 2592.92; Jeo Consulting, ex 4188.75; Jeff Schindler, ex 1100.00; Spencer Quarries, ex 2065.72; Spud Trucking, ex 1227.12; Theisen Construction, ex 97,000.00.

Law Enforcement Fund: Advanced Correctional, ex 4.83; Applied Connective, ex 1810.00; Beckman Lbr, ex 1500.00; Cash-Wa Dist, ex 5261.15; Culligan, ex 55.50; Dean’s Market, ex 1011.80; Hiland Dairy, ex 443.70; Jonny Dodge, ex 11,900.00. Pinnacle Bank, ex 992.56; Platte Co Detention, ex 1500.00; Thriftway Mkt, ex 217.38; Uline Supply, ex 375.00; Wanek Pharmacy, ex 935.00; Antelope Co Treasurer, ex 97,000.00.

Commissary Fund: Bob Barker Co, ex 410.44; Combined Public Comm, ex 1700.00; Keefe Supply, ex 159.84; Pinnacle Bank, ex 1198.22; Precision Dynamics, ex 627.67; Uline Supply, ex 618.00; Walkenhorsts, ex 800.00.

General, Payroll: 100,076.86; AFLAC, ins 1002.77; Ameritas, ret 14,143.11; BC/BS, 57,980.92; Garnishment, 251.61; Colonial Life, ins 3.25; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 748.33; WH, 9724.14; Liberty National, ins 39.17; ST, 4125.95; NACO Vision, ins 496.37; SS, 19,808.50; Washington National, ins 680.92.

Road & Bridge, Payroll: 76,477.42; AFLAC, ins 181.87; Ameritas, ret 10,997.64; BC/BS, 28, 713.10; Colonial Life, ins 18.00; Garnishment, 464.36; WH, 6370.56; 1st Concord Benefits, ins 373.11; Liberty National, ins 70.92; ST, 1496.01; NACO Vision, ins 191.41; SS, 15,454.98; Washington National, ins 302.80.

Meeting Adjourned. Antelope County Board of Commissioners

DEAN SMITH /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 20, 2019

