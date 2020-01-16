Notice to Bidders- Boone County Health Center

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Bid proposals will be received from subcontractors and suppliers for the Boone County Health Center Renovation & Clinic Addition, 723 West Fairview Street, Albion, NE 68620. Bids are to be emailed (bbarritt@beckenhauerconstruction.com, viewed on-line at www.bciplanroom.com or contact Beckenhauer Construction at 402-371-5363 for additional information. bfink@beckenhauerconstruction.com or dropped off at Beckenhauer Construction, 1901 Riverside Blvd. Norfolk, NE 68701 until 12:00 p.m. (CST), Tuesday January 28, 2020. The Contract Documents for the project define the first phase of this project which is to construct a 1 story clinic and surgery addition to the south side of the existing hospital. The addition is approximately 53,000 GSF and will be Type IIB Construction with separated occupancies of Business(B) and Institutional (I-2). There is also internal renovations to connect the buildings and to create an OB suite within part of the connector building. Later phases will address internal hospital renovations.

The Architect is Leo A Daly, 8600 Indian Hills Drive, Omaha, NE 68114. The Construction Manager is Beckenhauer Construction1901 Riverside Blvd, Norfolk, NE 68701. Please direct questions to the Construction Manager, Beckenhauer Construction, attn.: Bill Barritt. Phone: (402) 371-5363. All bids shall remain in effect for a period of Forty-Five (45) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities as may be in the Owner’s interest. All addenda become part of Bidding Documents and Contract Documents.

Plans may be viewed on-line at www.bciplanroom.com or contact Beckenhauer Construction at 402-371-5363 for additional information.

PUBLISH: January 15 & 22, 2020

ZNEZ