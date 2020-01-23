Notice to Bidders- Boone County Health Center

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Bid proposals will be received from subcontractors and suppliers for the Boone County Health Center Renovation & Clinic Addition, 723 West Fairview Street, Albion, NE 68620. Bids are to be emailed (bbarritt@beckenhauerconstruction.com, viewed on-line at www.bciplanroom.com or contact Beckenhauer Construction at 402-371-5363 for additional information. bfink@beckenhauerconstruction.com or dropped off at Beckenhauer Construction, 1901 Riverside Blvd. Norfolk, NE 68701 until 12:00 p.m. (CST), Tuesday January 28, 2020. The Contract Documents for the project define the first phase of this project which is to construct a 1 story clinic and surgery addition to the south side of the existing hospital. The addition is approximately 53,000 GSF and will be Type IIB Construction with separated occupancies of Business(B) and Institutional (I-2). There is also internal renovations to connect the buildings and to create an OB suite within part of the connector building. Later phases will address internal hospital renovations.

The Architect is Leo A Daly, 8600 Indian Hills Drive, Omaha, NE 68114. The Construction Manager is Beckenhauer Construction1901 Riverside Blvd, Norfolk, NE 68701. Please direct questions to the Construction Manager, Beckenhauer Construction, attn.: Bill Barritt. Phone: (402) 371-5363. All bids shall remain in effect for a period of Forty-Five (45) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities as may be in the Owner’s interest. All addenda become part of Bidding Documents and Contract Documents.

Plans may be viewed on-line at www.bciplanroom.com or contact Beckenhauer Construction at 402-371-5363 for additional information.

PUBLISH: January 15 & 22, 2020

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 6, 2020

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Duane Miller, Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak and Jim Kittelson.

A public hearing on special assessments was held before the regular meeting. Discussion was held with property owners along Beech Street.

The Board of Equalization will meet to determine the assessments to the properties. Resolution 2020-1 was tabled until this meeting.

The following agenda items were approved:

December regular meeting and reorganizational meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.38; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.88; Prudential, retirement, 974.90; US Treasury, tax, ; 4360.02; APEARA, su, 44.41; Dean’s Market, su, 425.00; Brenda Reikofski, se, 65.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1120.91; Elgin Review, prnt, 90.82; Duane Miller, se, 40.00; V. Miller, su, 692.25; Jeannette Meis, property, 9890.88; Fizgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell and Henderson, se, 177.50; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 187.38; Payroll, 1906.25

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3843.87

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1187.48; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.12; Elgin One Stop, su, 450.06; Hometown Station, su, 116.41; Elgin Review, prnt, 155.96; Kayton International, rent, 3384.50; Barco, su, 1987.62; Neligh Auto & Machine, su, 25.02; Sapp Bros, su, 180.53; Jerry’s Feed, su, 14.99; V.Miller, postage, 25.50; Bond Account, reimbursement, 32,394.27; Corner Service, rprs, 57.63; -Black Hills Energy, se, 100.69; US Post Office, su, 27.40; Payroll, 1366.60

WATER: ERPPD, se, 761.10; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.61; One Call Concepts, se, 1.21; US Post Office, Postage, 72.27; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 381.35; NE Dept of Health Lab, test, 33.00; Corner Service, su, 263.90; Elgin Equipment & Machine, su, 4.50; Elgin Review, prnt, 244.78; Elgin One Stop, su, 15.94; ACES, se, 12000.00; Christina Getzfred Account, return, 100.00; Bank of Elgin, return check, 301.71; Payroll, 2733.23

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1065.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.43; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 139.41; One Call Concepts, se, 1.21; Midwest Labs, test, 190.05; Dean’s Market, su, 7.30; US Post Office, su, 46.67; Payroll, 1052.23

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 159.36; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.83; APPEARA, su, 44.41; Black Hills Energy, se, 430.04; Fyr-Tek, equipment, 33500.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4725.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 46.66

POOL: ERPPD, se, 55.66; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.91

PARK: ERPPD, se, 943.21; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 146.33; Payroll, 314.40

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 73.35; Amazon, bks, 297.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 127.91; Black Hills Energy, se, 92.61; D.Gunderson, su, 71.89; B.Bode, su, 66.66; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 28.35

RESCUE SERVICE: D.Schrage, ex, 100.00; V.Miller, ex, 250.00; K Schindler, ex, 100.00; EMS Billing, se, 316.26; Football winners, 50.00

Contract with ACES for services on the storm sewer drainage at Pine and Myrtle Streets

Accept the bid from Rutjens’ Construction for improvements to the water system in the amount of $1,283,695.35 with the start date of May 1st and completion date of September 1st

The following agenda items were discussed:

Sewer Plant repairs

Updating the sewer plant in the future

Library Addition estimated costs and specifications for bid letting

Utilities Superintendent’s concern regarding required space for addition

Vehicles parked on streets during snow removal

Sheriff’s Report-Deputy Keetle graduating and sick leave

Sheriff’s Report- October 85 hours and 6 minutes, 7-911 calls, November 67 hours, 3-911 calls, December 62 Hours and 51 minutes, 4-911 calls. For 2019 1061 Hours and 1 minute and 59-911 calls.

Review of roll-off flier

Box blade for Bobcat

Washing machine for fire hall

Tree removal at the Meis property

City Councilman seats up for election in 2020

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

PUBLISH: January 15, 2020

