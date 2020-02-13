Notice to Bidders – Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Culverts

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:45 AM on March 10, 2020, for CMP culverts. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Bids will be opened and publicly read on March 10th, 2020 at 9:45 AM in the County Commissioners Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Culverts to be bid – both spiral and riveted, in the following sizes: 18-inch, 24-inch, 30-inch, 36-inch, 48-inch, and 60-inch. All bids must be marked “Culvert Bid” on the lower left-hand corner of envelope.

PUBLISH: February 12, 19 & 26, 2020

ZNEZ