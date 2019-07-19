Notice — School District #18

SPECIAL EDUCATION SERVICES – School District #18

PUBLIC NOTICE

On July 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., a meeting conducted by Elgin Public School District 18 will take place at Elgin Public School Superintendent Office. The purpose of the meeting will be to provide an opportunity for parents and representatives of nonpublic schools to participate in the development of a plan for providing special education services to children with disabilities who attend nonpublic schools and home schools which are within the Elgin Public School District for the 2019-2020 school year. Parents of a home-schooled child or a child attending a nonpublic school who has been or may be identified with a disability and attend a nonpublic school within the boundaries of Elgin Public School District are urged to attend. The use of carryover funds will also be determined at this meeting. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, please contact Supt. Dan Polk at 402-843-2455.

PUBLISH: July 3, 2019

