ROAD CLOSING HEARING
BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:40 AM the 2nd day of May, 2017 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon the county road located between Section 23 and 24, Township 24 North, Range 8 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.
Adopted this 4th day of April, 2017, at Neligh, Nebraska.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
LeROY KERKMAN /s/
Chairman of County Board
Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/
Antelope County Clerk
PUBLISH: April 12, 19 & 26, 2017
ZNEZ
Notice of Road Closing Hearing — Antelope County
ROAD CLOSING HEARING