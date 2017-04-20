Notice of Road Closing Hearing — Antelope County

ROAD CLOSING HEARING

BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska, that a public hearing date be set for 9:40 AM the 2nd day of May, 2017 to consider whether or not to vacate or abandon the county road located between Section 23 and 24, Township 24 North, Range 8 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Adopted this 4th day of April, 2017, at Neligh, Nebraska.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

LeROY KERKMAN /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 12, 19 & 26, 2017

