NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to review a variance application submitted by Stan Petersen for the front setback located on the NE ¼ Sec. 16, Twp.24N, R5W.

The hearing will be held April 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Antelope County Courthouse in Neligh, Nebraska.

The application may be examined in the office of the Antelope County Clerk during normal business hours at any time prior to the public hearing. All interested parties may offer oral comments at the public hearing and/or may file written comments with the Antelope County Board of Adjustment provided such written comments are received by the Board prior to the public hearing. Written comments may be mailed to: Antelope County Board of Adjustment, 501 Main Street, Rm. 8, Neligh NE 68756.

PUBLISH: April 5, 2017

ZNEZ