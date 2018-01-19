Notice of Organization — Hoefer Irrigation, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

The name of the limited liability company: Hoefer Irrigation, L.L.C. The address of the designated office is: 52088 836th Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636. It is organized to transact any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

This company commenced upon filing the Certificate of Organization with the Secretary of State on January 11, 2018 and its existence shall be perpetual. The affairs of the limited liability company are to be conducted by the members under an operation agreement duly approved by its members.

HOEFER IRRIGATION, L.L.C.

Martin V. Klein

Doerr & Klein, P.C.

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402) 887-4190

PUBLISH: January 17, 24 and 31, 2018

ZNEZ