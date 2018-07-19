Notice of Organization — Blue Rose Steakhouse & Lounge, LLC

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION OF

BLUE ROSE STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that Blue Rose Steakhouse & Lounge, LLC, a Nebraska limited liability company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska with the principal place of business at 305 North St., Elgin, NE 68636. The initial agent for service is Shane Kirstine and the initial mailing address of the initial agent for service is 305 North St., Elgin, NE 68636. The general nature of the business is to engage in and do any lawful act concerning any lawful business for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The Company was organized and commenced on June 11, 2018 and has perpetual existence unless terminated sooner. The affairs of the corporation are being conducted by its members pursuant to the Operating Agreement.

Darren S. Wright

BIRD & WRIGHT, P.C.

140 South 4th Street

Albion, NE 68620

(402) 395-2516

darrenswright@birdwrightlaw.com

Attorneys for Members

PUBLISH: July 4, 11 and 18, 2018

ZNEZ