Notice of Vacancy — Antelope County Commissioner #3

PUBLIC NOTICE

Antelope County

Commissioner District 3

Vacancy

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners has determined that the elective office of Antelope County Commissioner District 3 in Antelope County, Nebraska is now vacant. Pursuant to 32-567 Nebraska Revised Statutes, the vacancy will be filled within 45 days from the date of vacancy by appointment by the Antelope County Attorney, Antelope County Clerk, and Antelope County Treasurer.

Pursuant to Section 23-150 Nebraska Revised Statutes, the individual appointed to fill the vacancy must be a registered voter in, and a resident of, his or her respective district. Commissioner District 3 is comprised of the north half of Neligh Township all of Blaine Township, Ellsworth Township, the west four (4) miles of Custer Township, and generally the west half of the City of Neligh, and the northern half of Neligh Township which follows Cemetery Road to the north line of Neligh Township.

The current term of office for Commissioner District 3 ends on January 5th, 2023. The annual salary for this elective office is $15,748.10. Health insurance and retirement benefits are available.

Individuals interested in serving in this position can obtain an application and should submit application to the office of the Antelope County Clerk, 501 M Street, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756. The application deadline is 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019. Selected applicants will be interviewed as soon as possible thereafter.

Antelope County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, or marital status. This position is subject to a veteran’s preference.

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: October 23 and 30, 2019