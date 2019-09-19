Notice of Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

(Rule 23 – Transfers)

The Board of Directors of the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“Board”) will hold a public hearing at 5:00 p.m. on September 26th, 2019 at the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District office, 301 North Harrison Street, in O’Neill, Nebraska 68763. The purpose of this hearing is to receive testimony relevant to the adoption of proposed amendments to the District’s rules and regulations. A summary of the proposed amendments to the rules and regulations is as follows:

The proposed amendments are limited to Rule 23 – Transfers.

The proposed amendments require a flowmeter on irrigation distribution systems located on the legal description receiving the acres on all transfers.

The proposed amendments authorize the legal descriptions that certified irrigated acres have been transferred from are ineligible to receive transferred certified irrigated acres for a minimum of 5 years.

The proposed amendments authorize the legal description receiving acres must have an equal to or higher area weighted average of each land classification than the legal description where the acres are being transferred from (found using USDA Web Soil Survey).

The proposed amendments authorize transfers of 15 acres or less, where an irrigation distribution system is being completed, the area weighted average of each land classification is not considered for transfer approval. The proposed amendments authorize transfers of 15 acres or less, where an irrigation distribution system is being completed, the stream depletion factor is not considered for transfer approval.

The proposed amendments authorize that certified irrigated acres will not be allowed to be transferred from a lower to higher water quality designated Phase Area.

Copies of the full text of the proposed amendments to the rules may be obtained at, or by contacting, the Upper Elkhorn NRD, 301 North Harrison Street, O’Neill, Nebraska 68763, telephone number 402-336-3867. All persons are encouraged to attend the hearing and offer testimony. Written testimony may be presented at the hearing or may be delivered or mailed to the Upper Elkhorn NRD. If mailed or delivered, such testimony must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 25th, 2019.

Individuals with disabilities may request auxiliary aids and services necessary for participation, by contacting the Upper Elkhorn NRD at the address or phone number listed above.

PUBLISH: September 4, 11 & 18, 2019

ZNEZ