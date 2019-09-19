NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING-Antelope County Board of Commissioners
The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Said meeting will be held for the purpose of 2019-2020 Budget Hearing, and other matters as necessary. Special meeting is open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office.
Antelope County Board of Commissioners
TOM BORER
Chairman
PUBLISH: September 11, 2019
