Notice of Publication-Credit Management Services, Inc.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL BRABAND

You are hereby notified that on 08/07/19 the Plaintiff Credit Management Services, Inc., filed a Complaint in the COUNTY of ANTELOPE County, Nebraska, against you shown as Case Number CI19 122. The object and prayer of which is a judgment in the amount of 530.00, plus court costs, prejudgment interest and attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judgment be entered against you. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint on or before 2/28/20 at the COUNTY court of ANTELOPE County, NELIGH, Nebraska.

EDWINA HEISE #25377

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: January 15, 22 & 29, 2020

ZNEZ