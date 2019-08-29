Notice of Public Hearing — Antelope County Commissioners

The Antelope County Board of Commissioner will hold a public meeting & public hearing on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at the Antelope County Courthouse Commissioner Meeting Room beginning at 10:00 am.

A public hearing will be held to consider the application from Fischer Ten North Cattle LLC for a Conditional Use Permit to expand their cattle feedlot on SE ¼ SW ¼ & S ½ SE ¼ of 22-28N-6W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or zoning@antelopecounty.org, application can be inspected there or at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office.

PUBLISH: August 28, 2019

ZNEZ