Notice of Public Hearing — Antelope County Commissioners

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 9:00 AM. in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room at the Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street, Neligh, NE.

The intent of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding the Conditional Use Permit #CUP1903 for Elkhorn Solar LLC for a 1.5 MW solar array on the NW ¼ 7-23N-7W.

The purpose is to hear all persons with written or oral comments in opposition to or in support of said proposals. Any party may appear in person or be represented by agent or attorney.

For more information, contact Liz Doerr and Lisa Payne, 501 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756, at 402-887-4248 or 402-887-4410, or zoning@antelopecounty.org and .

PUBLISH: January 1, 2020

ZNEZ