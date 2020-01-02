Notice of Public Hearing — Antelope County Commissioners

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room at the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 Main Street, Neligh, NE.

The intent of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding the Conditional Use Permit #CUP1904 for Ewing Public Schools for a PK-12 Summerland School on the SE ¼ SE ¼ 4-26N-8W.

The purpose is to hear all persons with written or oral comments in opposition to or in support of said proposals. Any party may appear in person or be represented by agent or attorney.

For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator, or Lisa Payne, County Clerk, 501 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756, Zoning at 402-887-4248, Clerk at 402-887-4410, or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: January 1, 2020

