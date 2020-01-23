NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Estate of Emma M. Voborny, Deceased

PUBLIC AUCTION shall be held at 300 Maple Street, Elgin, Nebraska, for the sale of following real estate: Lot 8, Block 1, City of Elgin, Antelope County, Nebraska (300 Maple Street).

AUCTION DATE AND TIME: Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

TERMS OF BIDDING: Auction shall be conducted by silent open bidding, the winning bidder to pay all of the bid on the day of sale, unless the bidder is an issue of the decedent. The estate reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and does require a minimum bid of $35,000.00 for this residential property, which is sold “as is” without warranties as to title or condition.

Joseph S. Voborny and Paul G. Voborny,

Co-Personal Representatives

Michael T. Brogan, Attorney

BROGAN & STAFFORD, P. C.

1400 N. 9th Street

P. O. Box 667

Norfolk, NE 68702

(402) 371-9688

PUBLISH: January 22, 29 & February 5, 2020

