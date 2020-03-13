Notice of Organization – Sprout Ag, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

SPROUT AG, L.L.C.

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that SPROUT AG, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its designated office at 49753 832nd Road; Bartlett, NE 68622. The general nature of its business is to engage in and to do any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska. The company was organized and commenced on March 3, 2020 and the duration of existence of the Company will be perpetual, unless terminated sooner. The affairs of the limited liability company shall be conducted by its members until such time as successors are elected pursuant to the Operating Agreement.

Travis C. Sprout Registered Agent

49753 — 832nd Road

Bartlett, NE 68622

Shawn D. Beaudette

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office, L.L.P.

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

PUBLISH: March 11, 18 & 25, 2020

ZNEZ