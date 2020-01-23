Notice of Organization-H & S Solutions, L.L.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Notice is hereby given that H & S Solutions, LLC (the “Company”) has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska. The designated office of the Company is H & S Solutions, LLC, c/o Kolton Knievel, 107 H. Street, Neligh, NE 68756. The registered agent of the Company is Kolton Knievel, 107 H. Street, Neligh, NE 68756. The general nature of the business will be to engage in the transaction of any or all lawful business, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, including but not limited to the ownership of interests in partnerships. The LLC was filed with the State of Nebraska November 15 2019.

PUBLISH: January 22, 29 & February 5, 2020

ZNEZ