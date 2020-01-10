Notice of Merger- Norfolk Mutual Insurance Co./Boone and Antelope Mutual Insurance Co.

NOTICE OF MERGER

Norfolk Mutual Insurance Company of Norfolk, Nebraska entered into a contract of consolidation with Antelope and Boone Mutual Insurance Company, also known as Boone and Antelope Mutual Insurance Company which was approved by the board of directors of each company and by the majority vote of policyholders and then was approved by the Nebraska Department of Insurance on December 20, 2019. Articles of merger were approved by the Nebraska Department of Insurance on December 20, 2019. The effective date of the contract of consolidation is January 1, 2020 and the surviving entity is Norfolk Mutual Insurance Company of Norfolk, Nebraska.

Norfolk Mutual Insurance Company of Norfolk, Nebraska

By its attorneys:

Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson

1002 Riverside Blvd STE 200

PO Box 1407

Norfolk, NE 68702-1407

PUBLISH: January 8, 15 & 22, 2020

