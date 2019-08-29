Notice of Meeting — Board of Adjustment

NOTICE OF MEETING & PUBLIC HEARING DATE CHANGE

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Board of Adjustment’s previously advertised public meeting and hearing for August 20, 2019 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Antelope County Courthouse at 501 Main Street, in Neligh, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing to review a variance application #V1901 submitted by Matt and Stacy Klabenes for a grain bin located on the NE ¼ & E ½ SE ¼ Sec. 20, Twp.26N, R7W. The applicant is requesting the variance of the front setbacks along the east side of the property. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

The application may be examined in the office of the Antelope County Clerk or Zoning Office during normal business hours prior to the public hearing.

The purpose is to hear all persons with written or oral comments in opposition to or in support of said proposal. Any party may appear in person or be represented by agent or attorney. Written comments shall be received prior to the meeting in the office of the Antelope County Zoning Administrator or mailed to Antelope County Zoning Board of Adjustment, 501 M Street, Rm. 8, Neligh NE 68756.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator, 501 M Street, Rm. 8, Neligh, NE 68756, at 402-887-4248, or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: August 21, 2019

ZNEZ