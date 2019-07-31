Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting & public hearing on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 2:00 pm.

A public hearing will be held to consider the application from Fischer Ten North Cattle LLC for a Conditional Use Permit to expand their cattle feedlot on SE ¼ SW ¼ & S ½ SE ¼ of 22-28N-6W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or zoning@antelopecounty.org.

PUBLISH: July 31, 2019

