Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 22, 2019 beginning at 8:00 AM in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Said meeting will be held for the purpose of reviewing and discussing Antelope County Budget. The meeting is open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

TOM BORER

Chairman

PUBLISH: August 21, 2019

ZNEZ