Notice of Meeting — Antelope County #5

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Antelope County Attorney, Antelope County Clerk, and Antelope County Treasurer will conduct public interviews to fill the vacancy for the elective office of Antelope County Commissioner District 5 as required by Nebraska Revised Statutes. Individuals who have submitted applications to fill the vacancy will be interviewed in open session on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Courthouse in Neligh, Nebraska.

Members of the public and media are invited to attend.

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner

PUBLISH: October 30, 2019

ZNEZ