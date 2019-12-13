Notice of Levy – City of Elgin

EXHIBIT A

CITY OF ELGIN, NEBRASKA

NOTICE OF LEVY OF SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS AND NOTICE OF MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on the 6th day of January, 2020, for the purpose of levying special assessments against parcels of property included in Street Improvement District No. 2018-1 of the City and benefitted by the paving and other improvements constructed in said District. During such meeting the Council will conduct a public hearing at which time members of the public, including specifically property owners and others with an interest in the real property included in said Street Improvement District may be heard with regard to the proposed levy of special assessments. The proposed levy of special assessments on the parcels contained in Street Improvement District No 2018-1 shall be available in the office of the City Clerk for review by property owners subject to such potential special assessments. The property subject to levy in each of the Street Improvement District consists of property abutting the following streets:

Street Improvement District No. 2018-1: Beech Street from First Street to Second Street; and First Street from Maple Street to Beech Street.

Publication of this Notice is made on the 4th day of December, 2019.

Mike Schmitt

Mayor

Attest:

Vicki S. Miller

Clerk

PUBLISH: December 4, 11, 18, 25 & January 1, 2020

ZNEZ