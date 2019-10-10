Notice of Formal Probate – June Kerkman

NOTICE OF FORMAL
PROBATE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Margaret June
Kerkman, Deceased
No. PR 19-20
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2019, in Antelope County Court, the County Judge entered an Order formally probating the Last Will & Testament of the Decedent Margaret June Kerkman, determining the heirs of Margaret June Kerkman; and appointing Mike Kerkman, whose address is 83655 – 519th Avenue, Elgin, Nebraska 68636, and Connie Schulz whose address is 1801 Crown Road, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701, as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court before the 2nd day of December, 2019, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of Antelope County Court
Jeffrey L. Stoehr, #14059
Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68124
PUBLISH: October 2, 9 & 16, 2019
