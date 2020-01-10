Notice of Formal Hearing- Estate of Margaret June Kerkman

NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR

COMPLETE SETTLEMENT

County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Margaret June Kerkman, Deceased. No. PR 19-20.

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a final account and report of his/her administration, a Formal Closing Petition for Complete Settlement for Formal Probate of Will of said Deceased: and a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on the 5th day of February, 2020 at 9 o’clock, A.M.

Linda Mitchell

CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT

Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059

Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO

1190 Omaha Tower

2120 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68124

Telephone: ( 402) 392-1190

PUBLISH: January 8, 15 & 22, 2020

ZNEZ