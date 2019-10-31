NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

LAWRENCE GOSCHA, INC.

Notice is hereby given of the dissolution of Lawrence Goscha, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation.

1. The terms and conditions of such dissolution are to collect all assets, pay all creditors, and distribute any remaining assets to the Shareholders.

2. The name of the person who is to wind up and liquidate its business and affairs is the President, Larry Shavlik.

3. There are no assets and no liabilities of the Corporation.

Michael C. Moyer

MOYER & MOYER

114 W 3rd St., P.O. Box 510 Madison, NE 68748-0510

PUBLISH: October 30, November 6 & 13, 2019

ZNEZ