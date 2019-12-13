Notice of Dissolution – Anson’s Inc.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF

ANSON’S, INC.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act, Notice of the Dissolution of ANSON’S, INC. is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is ANSON”S, INC.

2. Dissolution of the corporation was authorized on November 27, 2019.

3. Lester D. Anson, President will wind up and liquidate the Corporation. The Corporation’s assets consist of a bank account which will be distributed to Lester D. Anson and Jill A. Anson, sole shareholders. There are no known liabilities of the Corporation.

ANSON’s INC.

PUBLISH: December 4, 11 & 18, 2019

ZNEZ