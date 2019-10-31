Notice of Contractors — Nebraska Department of Transportation

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 310

CONTRACT ID: 3262X

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

STP-14-3(119)

LOCATION: N-14, IN ALBION, PETERSBURG & ELGIN IN COUNTIES: ANTELOPE, BOONE

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids in Room 104 of the Central Office Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lincoln, until 1:30 PM on November 21, 2019. At that time the bids will be opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and additional letting information may be found at the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Web Site at http://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/business-opp/hwy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the Federal-Aid Highway Act, all appropriate Federal requirements will apply.

PUBLISH: October, 30, November 6 & 13, 2019

ZNEZ