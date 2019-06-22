Notice to Mow Weeds — Antelope County

NOTICE

Section 39-1811 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes for 1943, reissue of 1974, requires that all land owners mow all weeds that can be mowed with the ordinary farm mower to the middle of all public roads and drainage ditches running along their lands, at least twice a year, namely, before July 15th, for the first time and during the month of August of second time, since many of the roads are not mowed at this time the County Board requests that the roadsides be mowed immediately. The law further provides that in the event the land owner fails to mow said weeds, the County Board, upon complaint of any resident, may cause the weeds to be mowed and assess the cost for the mowing of such weeds against the land abutting each side of the road where the weeds were mowed by the County and that such cost may be collected in the same manner as real estate taxes.

The County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska has received several complaints regarding weed in road ditches. The County Board urges all land owners to mow the weeds in the road ditches and on the sides of the roads abutting their respective properties immediately.

The county board would also like to remind land owners, that they are responsible for keeping the roadside adjacent to their property free of voluntary trees.

THE ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

PUBLISH: June 19, 2019

