Notice of Meetings — Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETINGS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ANTELOPE

COUNTY, NEBRASKA FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2019

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold meetings in the County Commissioner’s room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following dates and times:

July 2nd, 2019 at 9:00 AM

July 9th, 2019 at 8:00 AM

July 23th, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Meetings will be open to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska RevisedStatutes.

PUBLISH: June 26, 2019

ZNEZ