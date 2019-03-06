Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting and public hearings on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 1:00 pm.

A public hearing will be held at 1:00 p.m. regarding the Conditional Use Permit #CUP1901 for USCOC Nebraska/Kansas, LLC for a telecommunications tower on a tract in the NW ¼ 18-27N-5W.

A public hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. for the Ponderosa Acres Plat four lot subdivision by Keith and Tammy Dittrich on a tract in the N ½ NE ¼ 17-24N-5W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or aczoning@outlook.com.

PUBLISH: February 27, 2019

ZNEZ