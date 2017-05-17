Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 12:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or aczoning@outlook.com.

PUBLISH: May 17, 2017

ZNEZ