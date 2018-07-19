Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA FOR JULY, 2018

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a meeting in the County Commissioner’s room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following dates and times:

July 17th, 2018 at 9:30 AM

Meeting will be open to the public and will follow BOE Protest Hearings scheduled for 9:00 AM. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: July 11, 2018

ZNEZ