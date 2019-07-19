Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Commissioners

NOTICE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a County Board of Commissioners Meeting in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM, for the purpose of regular business and review of County Office Budgets. This meeting will be conducted as usual, with the Board of Equalization meeting during the session. Meeting will be opened to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: July 10, 2019

