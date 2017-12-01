Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold a County Board of Equalization meeting in the Commissioner’s room in the Antelope County Courthouse annex, Neligh, Nebraska on December 12, 2017 at 9:15 AM, for the purpose of approving tax roll corrections, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. Meeting will be opened to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: November 29, 2017

ZNEZ