Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Supervisors of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold County Board of Equalization meetings in the Supervisor’s room in the Antelope County Courthouse annex, Neligh, Nebraska on the following dates and times:

July 11th, 2017 at 11:00 AM

for the purpose of reviewing and deciding written protests filed pursuant to sections 77-1502 to

77-1507 pertaining to the assessment value of their property. Meeting will be opened to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope

County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: June 28, 2017

ZNEZ